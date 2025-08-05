Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, have been suspended "due to negligence" in security.

The dismissed policemen were deployed for the security of the Red Fort.

The Delhi Police conducts daily drills as part of preparations for the program scheduled for 15th August, they added.

"A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended," the police added.

The development came days ahead of Independence Day on August 15.