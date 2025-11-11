Red Fort Explosion: Family of Dr Umar Un Nabi, suspect in Delhi blast, says, 'He was introvert, wasn't that kind of man'

Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
INDIA
The sister-in-law of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the suspect behind the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital, has said that she cannot believe that he could be allegedly involved in terror activities. Dr Umar Un Nabi, a doctor at Al-Falah Medical College in Haryana's Faridabad, was likely sitting inside the ill-fated Hyundai i20 involved in the explosion near the Red Fort, which has so far claimed 13 lives and injured several others.
Dr Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, is believed to be behind the Red Fort explosion. He reportedly played a key role in planning the operation and transporting the explosives to Delhi, where the explosion took place. Dr Umar reportedly died in the blast.
"They (security forces) have picked up my husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law. They asked us about the whereabouts of Umar. We said he is in Delhi. Then they took the three away for questioning. We last spoke to Umar last Friday...He (Umar) wasn't that kind of man. We faced a lot of struggles to get him educated," Muzamila, the sister-in-law of Dr Nabi, told news agency ANI.
November 11, 2025
"We worked hard so that he could stand on his own two feet and take care of us. I cannot believe all this. He was engaged but he was not married yet. He had not been home for the last 2 months...He didn't have many friends. He only used to study. That is all I know..." she added.
On November 10, a blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least 13 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).