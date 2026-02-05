Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's sons accuses government of 'deliberately' denying visa to stop them from meeting father in Adiala Jail: 'Cruel'
Ishaan Tharoor, son of Shashi Tharoor, laid off after nearly 12-year tenure as Washington Post fires one-third of newsroom staff
Pakistan's hypocrisy exposed: Shehbaz Sharif hosts red carpet welcome to Indian origin World Bank chief, forbids cricket team to play against India
Delhi-NCR's air quality improves marginally, but remains in 'poor' category, IMD predicts rainfall; Check full forecast here
Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Father under 2 crore debt, sold phones of sisters addicted to Korean Game, threatened them with marriage
Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody
US, Iran to resume high-level nuclear talks on February 6 in Oman, Tehran confirms plans for renewed diplomacy
Russia issues statement on India’s talks to buy Venezuelan oil, says New Delhi is free to choose suppliers
Donald Trump assassination attempt case: Ryan Routh sentenced to life for 2024 Florida golf course plot
PM Shehbaz Sharif gives final verdict on IND vs PAK matches in T20 World Cup 2026, says, 'Pakistan will not play against India'
INDIA
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui over alleged fraud and irregularities. The case follows UGC complaints and ED scrutiny, amid concerns about controversial staff hires and alleged false accreditation claims.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, in connection with alleged irregularities at the institution, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The arrest follows complaints lodged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and recent action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
According to police, the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui after receiving complaints from the UGC, accusing him of fraud and related offences. Siddiqui was taken into custody and presented before a Delhi court, which granted the Crime Branch four days of police custody for further investigation. Authorities indicated that the case involves alleged falsification and administrative irregularities, though additional details are expected as questioning progresses.
Al Falah University has been under scrutiny after reports revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, convicted in the 2000 Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives, had been employed at the university. Investigators also identified two associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, linked to a so-called 'white-collar' terror network, who had connections to the institution. These revelations heightened national attention and raised concerns about the university’s hiring practices.
In November, the university’s official website was taken offline after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice regarding allegedly false accreditation claims. The Enforcement Directorate has since announced plans to investigate the university’s funding and financial transactions, particularly those associated with its medical staff.
Officials have stressed that investigations are ongoing and further developments are expected as authorities review the university’s records and question Siddiqui in detail. The arrest marks a significant step in the probe into administrative and financial irregularities at the institution, which has been under increasing regulatory scrutiny in recent months.