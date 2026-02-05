Delhi Police arrests Al-Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui in fraud probe, sent to four-day custody

Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Al Falah University chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui over alleged fraud and irregularities. The case follows UGC complaints and ED scrutiny, amid concerns about controversial staff hires and alleged false accreditation claims.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman of Al Falah University, in connection with alleged irregularities at the institution, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The arrest follows complaints lodged by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and recent action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

FIRs Registered Following UGC Complaint

According to police, the Crime Branch registered two separate FIRs against Siddiqui after receiving complaints from the UGC, accusing him of fraud and related offences. Siddiqui was taken into custody and presented before a Delhi court, which granted the Crime Branch four days of police custody for further investigation. Authorities indicated that the case involves alleged falsification and administrative irregularities, though additional details are expected as questioning progresses.

Links to Controversial Staff Members

Al Falah University has been under scrutiny after reports revealed that Dr Umar Nabi, convicted in the 2000 Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives, had been employed at the university. Investigators also identified two associates, Dr Muzammil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Shahid, linked to a so-called 'white-collar' terror network, who had connections to the institution. These revelations heightened national attention and raised concerns about the university’s hiring practices.

Accreditation and Financial Concerns

In November, the university’s official website was taken offline after the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) issued a show-cause notice regarding allegedly false accreditation claims. The Enforcement Directorate has since announced plans to investigate the university’s funding and financial transactions, particularly those associated with its medical staff.

Officials have stressed that investigations are ongoing and further developments are expected as authorities review the university’s records and question Siddiqui in detail. The arrest marks a significant step in the probe into administrative and financial irregularities at the institution, which has been under increasing regulatory scrutiny in recent months.