INDIA

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links

Delhi Police and security agencies have narrowed down their investigation into Monday evening's blast near the Red Fort complex to three crucial angles. The most crucial investigation of Delhi Police revolves around the critical three-hour window during which the Hyundai i20 car was parked.

ANI

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 05:02 PM IST

Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links
Delhi police are investigating three crucial factors
    Delhi Police and security agencies have narrowed down their investigation into Monday evening's blast near the Red Fort complex to three crucial angles.The Delhi Police is focusing on the movements of the suspect, the suspected network from a university in Faridabad, and the nature of the explosive used in the incident, said sources within the Delhi Police on Tuesday. 

    The most crucial investigation of Delhi Police revolves around the critical three-hour window when Dr Umar, who was allegedly driving the i-20 car in which the blast occurred, parked his vehicle in the Red Fort parking area. Investigators are trying to determine what the suspect, Dr. Umar, was doing between 3:19 pm and 6:22 pm, specifically whether he stayed near the vehicle, met someone, or conducted a reconnaissance of the area, in relation to the Hyundai i20.Officials are also probing whether he was waiting for the peak-hour crowd to gather on nearby roads before the explosion occurred. 

    According to sources, the suspect arrived at the parking lot around 3:19 pm and departed at 6:22 pm. Police are analysing whether he communicated with anyone during this time or received instructions from another source. Investigators are also questioning why he chose to remain in a high-security zone for nearly three hours. The possibility that he was awaiting logistical assistance or a signal from a sleeper cell is under scrutiny. 

    The second aspect of the probe revolves around the doctors from a university in Faridabad, whose names have surfaced during the investigation. Police are investigating the number of active and inactive members linked to this suspected network, which is believed to have sleeper cell connections that were operational. 

    According to sources, officials suspect the Delhi blast and the Faridabad recovery may be part of a larger terror network operating across state lines.The agencies are also investigating the origin of the weapons and explosives recovered, whether they arrived in separate consignments, and who facilitated their delivery.Officials are tracing other members of the Telegram group, reportedly used for communication, to examine how long it has been active and who managed it. 

    Investigators are also trying to determine whether Umar, Mujammil, or Aadil personally conducted reconnaissance in Delhi or relied on another operative for this purpose.In a major breakthrough on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in coordination with the Haryana Police, recovered 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and 2,900 kg of IED-making materials, including chemicals, detonators, and wires, from an apartment in Faridabad. Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather were arrested in this case. 

    The third aspect of the investigation focuses on the nature of the blast itself. Unlike previous explosions in the capital, where blunt objects such as nails, ball bearings, or blades were used to increase the impact, police have found no such fragments at the blast site near Red Fort.  

    Investigators are puzzled by how the explosion caused significant damage, shattering nearby vehicles, without leaving a crater or signs typically seen after a powerful detonation.

