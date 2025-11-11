Red Fort Blast: PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tomorrow, says, 'Those responsible...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details

Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Who is Tariq Ahmad Malik? Delhi Red Fort blast case suspect arrested from J-K

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after release

Director of photography Mads Fridolin Vejlby, DFF on creating moving images in different cultures and his creative journey from Denmark to India

IND vs SA 1st Test: Team India spotted practicing at Eden Gardens under high security after Delhi car blast

SHRM India will Host the Global Leaders to redefine the Future of Work in its 20th Anniversary Conference

Delhi car explosion: Anti-terror law, Explosives Act, Delhi Police invoke charges in Red Fort blast; check details

Globetrotter first look: Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli to reveal 3-minute teaser among 50000 fans at..., here's how you attend mega launch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...

Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...

Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS

Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse

HomeIndia

INDIA

Red Fort Blast: PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tomorrow, says, 'Those responsible...'

In view of the Red Fort blast in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the cabinet meeting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, i.e., November 11.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Red Fort Blast: PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tomorrow, says, 'Those responsible...'
Image credit: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In view of the Red Fort blast in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the cabinet meeting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, i.e., November 11. The meeting will be held as soon as the Prime Minister gets back from Bhutan. 

On November 10, a blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

'Those responsible will face strictest action': PM Modi

Prime Minister, who embarked on a visit to Bhutan earlier in the day, expressed grief over the incident and emphasised that those responsible will face 'strictest action'. Speaking during his visit to Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, PM Modi said, "A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones."

"Today, I have come here with a heavy heart. Yesterday’s incident in Delhi has shocked everyone. The whole country is standing with the affected families in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said, adding those responsible will be "brought to justice". 

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at Kartavya Bhawan on Tuesday, November 11. During the meeting, the Home Minister assessed the investigation in connection with the blast. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba
Delhi blast rekindles memories of 2000 Red Fort terror attack by Lashkar-e-Taiba
Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows
Redefining Beauty and Confidence Through the Art of Nano Brows
The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after release
The new song by Ritu Sings called Sindoor trends on Instagram hours after releas
Director of photography Mads Fridolin Vejlby, DFF on creating moving images in different cultures and his creative journey from Denmark to India
Mads Vejlby, DFF: Global Cinematography
SHRM India will Host the Global Leaders to redefine the Future of Work in its 20th Anniversary Conference
SHRM India 2025: Redefining the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, Delhi University student representing India at Miss Universe 2025, her college is...
Meet Manika Vishwakarma, DU student representing India at Miss Universe 2025
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse surrounded by breathtaking views; SEE PICS
Dharmendra Health Update: Inside He-Man's 100-acre serene Lonavala farmhouse
Dharmendra Health Update: When Bollywood's He-Man risked everything for Hema Malini; a look at couple's legendary love story
Dharmendra Health Update: A look at Hema Malini-He-Man's legendary love story
Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur? When 89-year-old superstar broke his silence on such reports
Did Dharmendra convert to Islam to marry Hema Malini? Here's the truth
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE