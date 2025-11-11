Red Fort Blast: PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tomorrow, says, 'Those responsible...'

Bihar Elections Exit Polls 2025: Date, time, where to watch LIVE and other details
INDIA
In view of the Red Fort blast in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the cabinet meeting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, i.e., November 11. The meeting will be held as soon as the Prime Minister gets back from Bhutan.
On November 10, a blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.
Prime Minister, who embarked on a visit to Bhutan earlier in the day, expressed grief over the incident and emphasised that those responsible will face 'strictest action'. Speaking during his visit to Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, PM Modi said, "A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones."
"Today, I have come here with a heavy heart. Yesterday’s incident in Delhi has shocked everyone. The whole country is standing with the affected families in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said, adding those responsible will be "brought to justice".
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting at Kartavya Bhawan on Tuesday, November 11. During the meeting, the Home Minister assessed the investigation in connection with the blast.