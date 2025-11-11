Red Fort Blast: Delhi remains on high alert; full list of states under intensified security watch

A powerful blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 killed 8 people and injured 20. The explosion occurred in a moving car on Subhash Marg, prompting a nationwide high alert. Delhi Police registered a UAPA case, issued traffic restrictions, and the US Embassy warned citizens to stay cautious.

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort on the evening of November 10, 2025, has left the nation stunned. The blast, which occurred around 7:00 PM at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, involved a moving Hyundai i20 car and resulted in the death of eight people and injuries to 20 others. Several vehicles caught fire in the aftermath of the explosion, sending shockwaves through the capital.

Blast Near Red Fort Prompts Citywide Emergency Response

The explosion took place just a few meters from the Red Fort Metro station, a high-security and tourist-heavy area. Emergency teams, including Delhi Police, fire units, and disaster response forces, rushed to the scene. The area was immediately cordoned off, and forensic experts began investigating the nature of the explosives used.

Following the blast, security was intensified across Delhi, particularly at border checkpoints and major intersections. Vehicular checks were ramped up, and a high alert was declared throughout the city.

Nationwide Security Heightened After Delhi Blast

In response to the incident, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) raised a nationwide alert. Key installations under its protection—including Delhi Metro, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Red Fort, government buildings, and other strategic sites- have been placed under enhanced security surveillance.

In an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), the CISF said:

In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly… November 10, 2025

'In the wake of the explosion near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region, including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport, have been placed on high alert. The situation is being closely monitored, and personnel remain on standby.'

Security Stepped Up Across Several States

The ripple effect of the Delhi blast has led to heightened security in multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. Police forces in Telangana have also intensified patrolling in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and other major cities.

In southern states, security agencies are maintaining vigilance at airports, metro systems, bus terminals, and railway stations. According to Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) H. Venkatesh, the alert level has been raised across Kerala and Karnataka, with Bengaluru Police ordering all DCPs to enhance surveillance and patrols in crowded public places.

Case Registered Under UAPA and the Explosives Act

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case in connection with the blast under multiple laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A Delhi Police spokesperson confirmed to ANI that:

'A case has been registered under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, along with relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS, at Kotwali Police Station.'

Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining the remnants of the vehicle to determine the cause and perpetrators of the explosion. Traffic Restrictions Issued in Central Delhi. In light of the incident, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a travel advisory for motorists, warning of road closures and diversions in the vicinity of Netaji Subhash Marg.

According to the advisory:

'On November 11, due to operational requirements, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut in both directions. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 6:00 AM until further notice and use alternate roads for convenience.'

No vehicles will be permitted on the affected stretch until the investigation and cleanup are complete.

US Embassy Issues Security Alert for Its Citizens

India: On Nov. 10, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties.

While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert.… pic.twitter.com/4E44MxxIkT — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) November 10, 2025

In the wake of the explosion, the US Embassy in India issued a security advisory for American citizens residing in or travelling to the country. The advisory urged them to:

Avoid the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk areas.

Stay away from large gatherings or crowded places.

Monitor local news for updates.

Remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Ongoing Investigation

As investigators work to determine whether the blast was accidental or a coordinated terror act, authorities have urged citizens to remain calm and report any suspicious activity. The incident marks one of the most serious security challenges Delhi has faced in recent years, particularly given its proximity to a key national landmark. The situation is being monitored by security agencies, and further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.