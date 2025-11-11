Red Fort Blast: Delhi Police makes BIG move, register case under UAPA, Explosives Act; all you need to know

The car blast in Delhi near the Red Fort claimed at least eight lives and injured several others. Read here to know what action police has taken.

Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast near the historic Red Fort in the city under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

What is UAPA?

UAPA stands for the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act a 1967 law in India aimed at preventing unlawful activities that pose a threat to national sovereignty and integrity. It gives the government the power to declare organizations and, since a 2019 amendment, individuals as "terrorist". The act allows for punishing those involved in or supporting terrorism, and includes provisions for investigating and prosecuting individuals and groups engaged in activities deemed anti-national.

Wht is Explosives Act?

An Explosives Act is a piece of legislation that regulates the manufacture, possession, use, sale, transport, import, and export of explosives. These laws aim to control explosive substances to prevent their misuse and ensure public safety, often involving licensing and strict penalties for violations. The specific penalties and regulations, such as those under India's Explosives Act, 1884 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908, depend on the country and the nature of the explosive.

At least eight people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries in the blast.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

"This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot," Amit Shah said.

"I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her Cabinet colleague Ashish Sood, visited Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital, where the injured in the blast are receiving treatment. She met them and inquired about their treatment.

"Visited LNJP Hospital and met with the citizens injured in the accident, inquired about their condition, and wished for their speedy recovery," Rekha Gupta said in a post on X.

"Instructed the officials that there should be no shortcomings whatsoever in the treatment of the injured and that all necessary medical facilities be provided immediately and with complete promptness," she added.

Gupta expressed condolences over the loss of lives and appealed to Delhi residents to avoid rumours and maintain peace.



(With ANI Inputs)