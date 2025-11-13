Red Fort Blast: Delhi-NCR on alert, Police issues travel advisory amid heightened security, check guidelines

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war
INDIA
Amid tightened security arrangements in the national capital, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a travel advisory urging passengers to reach railway stations, metro stations and the airport well in advance to avoid delays during mandatory checks.This comes after a car explosion rocked the national capital on November 10 near the Red Fort complex, killing 12 people and injuring several others.
According to the advisory issued by Joint CP, Delhi Milind Dumbre, "In view of the heightened security arrangements in the national capital, all passengers are advised to reach the railway stations, metro stations and airport well in advance."
As per the advisory, passengers travelling by train have been asked to arrive at least one hour before the scheduled departure, while those using the Delhi Metro should reach 20 minutes prior to their train's departure. For international flights, passengers are advised to reach the airport at least three hours in advance.
The advisory has been issued to ensure smooth security checks, avoid last-minute inconvenience, and facilitate timely boarding amid the intensified security measures in and around major railway stations, metro stations and the airport of Delhi. Authorities have appealed for public cooperation to maintain safety and ensure seamless travel arrangements during this period of heightened vigilance.
Regarding the blast case, earlier, fresh CCTV footage surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation. In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stops his vehicle, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.
Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said. According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.