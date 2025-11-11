Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah's BIG directive to agencies, says, 'Hunt down each and every culprit behind incident'

In view of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, i.e., November 11, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the investigation into the case.

In view of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, i.e., November 11, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the investigation into the case. On November 10, a blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least 13 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Sharing details on X, Shah said he had instructed officials to “hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, adding that those behind the ghastly attack will face "full wrath" of our agencies.

"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies", Shah wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi's warning to culprits

Prime Minister, who embarked on a visit to Bhutan earlier in the day, expressed grief over the incident and emphasised that those responsible will face 'strictest action'. Speaking during his visit to Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, PM Modi said, "A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones."

"Today, I have come here with a heavy heart. Yesterday’s incident in Delhi has shocked everyone. The whole country is standing with the affected families in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said, adding those responsible will be "brought to justice".

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), considering it was a possible terror attack.