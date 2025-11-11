Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss 19 contestants are 'bullsh*t', adds Rise And Fall had better people: 'You're just filling anybody but...'
What is white collar terror ecosystem? How Pakistan and its ISI, LeT, JeM shift focus to urban, educated people?
Delhi Red Fort Blast: Pulwama Police detain Dr Umar’s father; check details
Pakistan blast: Death toll in Islamabad court suicide bombing climbs to 12
Red Fort Blast: Amit Shah's BIG directive to agencies, says, 'Hunt down each and every culprit behind incident'
Bigg Boss 19: Mid-week eviction alert: Kunickaa Sadanand vs Mridul Tiwari, public chooses to SAVE..., this contestant gets evicted, netizens react
Red Fort Blast: What happened in those 3 hours? Delhi Police investigate 3 crucial clues, links
Red Fort Blast: Israel's BIG statement on deadly Delhi explosion that killed 13, 'In fight against terror...'
Supreme Court's BIG message day after Delhi Red Fort blast: 'Best morning to...'
Mahavatar director Amar Kaushik breaks silence on reports of him, Vicky Kaushal quitting non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film: 'Main wahi...'
INDIA
In view of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, i.e., November 11, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the investigation into the case.
In view of the explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, i.e., November 11, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the investigation into the case. On November 10, a blast took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, killing at least 13 people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.
Sharing details on X, Shah said he had instructed officials to “hunt down each and every culprit" involved in the incident, adding that those behind the ghastly attack will face "full wrath" of our agencies.
"Chaired review meetings on the Delhi car blast with the senior officials. Instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident. Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies", Shah wrote on 'X'.
Prime Minister, who embarked on a visit to Bhutan earlier in the day, expressed grief over the incident and emphasised that those responsible will face 'strictest action'. Speaking during his visit to Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, PM Modi said, "A tragic incident took place in Delhi. I can understand the pain of the families who lost their loved ones."
"Today, I have come here with a heavy heart. Yesterday’s incident in Delhi has shocked everyone. The whole country is standing with the affected families in this hour of grief," the Prime Minister said, adding those responsible will be "brought to justice".
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), considering it was a possible terror attack.