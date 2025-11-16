FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found

In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 10:27 AM IST

Red Fort Blast: 9mm cartridges, used by Army, recovered from explosion site; no pistol found
Image credit: ANI
In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession. A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.

"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," police said. According to sources, no pistol or any part of it was found at the scene...meaning the cartridges were found, but the weapon used to fire them has not yet been found. The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network. Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site. On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

A day earlier, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said. The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas. On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI. All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

An order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors, effective November 14, 2025. Delhi police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.

Investigation agencies on Thursday informed that around eight suspects were allegedly preparing to execute coordinated explosions at four locations, with each pair assigned to a specific target city. Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises.

Essential DNA, explosive, and other samples have been collected from the site and sent for forensic examination. The investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

