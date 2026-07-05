FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala

Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun in ethnic looks; Karan Thakkar's surprise dance wins internet

Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun

Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...

Chunky tricked Salman to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala

IMD issued a red alert in Odisha as a strong low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, raising flood risks in several districts.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 09:41 AM IST

Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rains disrupted normal life across several states on Saturday, with the IMD issuing a red alert in Odisha due to a strong low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding in several districts.

City waterlogged as 200 mm of rain falls in 12 hours

Andheri, Bandra, Kurla, Chembur, Powai, Goregaon, Byculla, and Sakinaka were among the low-lying neighbourhoods of Mumbai that were inundated by unrelenting rain, disrupting daily life and traffic. Between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, Vikhroli had the most rainfall (164 mm), followed by Ram Mandir (148.5 mm) and Santacruz (126.9 mm). Following the IMD's red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools and colleges.

Flights and local trains face disruptions

Transportation services throughout the city were impacted by heavy rain and low visibility. IndiGo recommended travellers to check flight itineraries before travelling to the airport, while Mumbai airport recorded four flight diversions and more than a dozen go-arounds. Local rail services kept running; however, there were delays, especially on the Western Railway line where traffic was hampered by waterlogging between Nalasopara and Virar.

Also read: Ram Mandir donation theft case: Ayodhya Police get permission to interrogate five accused in jail

IMD forecast

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure region over the northwest Bay of Bengal will keep the monsoon active over central and western India. Over the next few days, Mumbai, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while regions of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are likely to see further advances of the southwest monsoon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala
Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal
Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'who the boss is' remark
Donald Trump signals upcoming meeting with Netanyahu, makes bold 'boss' remark
Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun in ethnic looks; Karan Thakkar's surprise dance wins internet
Anshula Kapoor's Mehendi: Cousins Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor stun
Chunky Panday tricked Salman Khan to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa for quick money, called superstar at...
Chunky tricked Salman to earn $50000, used his stardom in South Africa to...
Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'
Karan slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement