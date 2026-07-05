Red alert issued for Odisha, new pressure area over Bay of Bengal, monsoon moves to north after devastating Maharashtra, Kerala

IMD issued a red alert in Odisha as a strong low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, raising flood risks in several districts.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life across several states on Saturday, with the IMD issuing a red alert in Odisha due to a strong low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding in several districts.

City waterlogged as 200 mm of rain falls in 12 hours

Andheri, Bandra, Kurla, Chembur, Powai, Goregaon, Byculla, and Sakinaka were among the low-lying neighbourhoods of Mumbai that were inundated by unrelenting rain, disrupting daily life and traffic. Between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm, Vikhroli had the most rainfall (164 mm), followed by Ram Mandir (148.5 mm) and Santacruz (126.9 mm). Following the IMD's red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for the afternoon session in all schools and colleges.

Flights and local trains face disruptions

Transportation services throughout the city were impacted by heavy rain and low visibility. IndiGo recommended travellers to check flight itineraries before travelling to the airport, while Mumbai airport recorded four flight diversions and more than a dozen go-arounds. Local rail services kept running; however, there were delays, especially on the Western Railway line where traffic was hampered by waterlogging between Nalasopara and Virar.

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IMD forecast

According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure region over the northwest Bay of Bengal will keep the monsoon active over central and western India. Over the next few days, Mumbai, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, while regions of Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are likely to see further advances of the southwest monsoon.