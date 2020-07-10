Red alert in states over rain, intense thunderstorm and lightning: Full details

Various parts of the country are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday and in the upcoming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a weather forecast.

The Met Department has also issued a red alert for intense thunderstorm and lightning for some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Some areas in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Goa, Tamil Nadu Haryana and Punjab are expected to receive the rainfall in the next few hours, according to an alert by the IMD.

"Light to moderate rainfall spell is very likely to occur at many places over North Goa & South Goa districts during the next 3 hours. Isolated locations are likely to experience moderate to intense spell," the IMD said in an update issued at 1 pm.

"North & interior districts of Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall at one or two places today. Chennai will observe cloudy sky along with thunderstorms. Due to thunderstorm activities, the state is receiving good rainfall," a weatherman said.

The monsoon trough runs close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition, convergence of south westerly/southerly winds from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over northeast & east India during next 3-4 days. Under its influence, fairly pic.twitter.com/cyzlYsLJ9W — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 10, 2020

The IMD further predicted that some isolated places over Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana and Punjab are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea likely over East-central Arabian Sea," it added.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over these areas. Also, torrential rainfall in Sindhupalchok district has caused widespread flooding and landslides in the region. Some of the houses were washed away in the floods and transportation has been disrupted.

"The monsoon trough runs close to the foothills of Himalayas. In addition, the convergence of southwesterly/southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels very likely to continue over northeast & east India during next 3-4 days. Under its influence, fairly," the weather department said.

Intense thunderstorm and lightning potential zone: Red alert

Moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning very likely over east and northwest Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Widespread to widespread rainfall:

Isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 10-11 and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 11-12.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls

Rainfall is also very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 days.