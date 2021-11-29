IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall TODAY in THESE states - Check full forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that very heavy rainfall will continue to lash parts of southern India till today. Meanwhile, monsoon rain continues in several regions of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Rameshwaram, with up to 75% of normal showers recorded.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inspected inundated areas here and monitored initiatives to bail out water using heavy-duty pumps.

Light to moderate showers are predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep area, meanwhile, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema is predicted through the next 3 days and then decrease later.

An IMD bulletin pointed to scattered to broken, low, and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection over the central Bay of Bengal, the adjoining south Bay of Bengal, and south Andaman sea.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea around November 29. "It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during subsequent 48 hours," the bulletin said.