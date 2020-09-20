Record high of 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has scaled yet another peak as for the first time, more than 12 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Creating another record, India on Saturday tested 12 lakh samples for coronavirus, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, as many as 6.37 crore samples have been tested across the country.

"India scales another peak. In the last 24 hours, 12 lakh tests were conducted across the country which is an all-time record high. Total COVID-19 tests more than 6.37 crore," the Ministry tweeted.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths, the Ministry said.

As far as active cases of coronavirus are concerned, Maharashtra has 3,01,273 active cases, Karnataka 1,01,148, Andhra Pradesh 84,423, Uttar Pradesh 67,825 and Tamil Nadu 46,506.

In Delhi, 38 people succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus, taking the death toll due to Covid-19 in the national capital to 4,945. 4,071 fresh infections have been reported, taking the total number of cases beyond 2.42 lakh, officials said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,36,61,060 samples were tested up to September 19 for COVID-19. Of these, 12,06,806 samples were tested yesterday.