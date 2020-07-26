Recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till Aug 5 to end coronavirus pandemic: BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur made yet another controversial statement by saying that people should recite Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till August 5 to end COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let us all of us together make a spiritual effort to wish people good health and end the coronavirus epidemic. Recite ''Hanuman Chalisa'' five times a day at your home from July 25 to August 5. Conclude this ritual by lighting lamps on August 5 and offering ''aarti'' to Lord Ram at home," Thakur tweeted.

"When people... Hindus from across the country recite the ''Hanuman Chalisa'' in one voice, it will definitely work and we will be free from coronavirus...This is your prayer to Lord Ram," Thakur told a news agency.

Notably, the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Though the lockdown will be over on August 4, this ritual (recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, a hymn in praise of Lord Hanuman) will end on August 5, when ''bhoomi pujan'' for Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed. We will celebrate that day like Diwali," Thakur said.

It must be noted that the Bhopal MP has imposed lockdown in the capital city till August 4.

India on Sunday witnessed a huge single-day spike of 48,661 positive cases & 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated & 32,063 deaths.