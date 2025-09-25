Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Turkey’s Erdogan raises Jammu and Kashmir issue at UNGA, what should India do now?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at UNGA, calling for UN resolution. What can India now?

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UNGA meeting.
After supporting Pakistan in the four-day military clash with India in May, Turkey has raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN. Addressing the 80th UNGA annual meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolution. It is most likely to give a severe blow to India-Turkey relations. India has been maintaining that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it should be resolved by holding direct and bilateral talks with no mediation or third-party intervention. 

What is UNSC Resolution on Jammu and Kashmir?

On the other hand, Pakistan has been insisting that the issue be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolution. It has also demanded that India should respect the right to self-determination and hold a referendum on the issue. New Delhi has rejected it outright. India has maintained that, as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have participated in general elections and state assembly elections many times, they have expressed their opinion, and therefore, there is no point in holding a plebiscite. 

What did Recep Tayyip Erdogan say at UNGA?

However, Erdogan said at the UNGA meeting, "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved based on resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope." The Turkish president said further, "In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict."

 

Kanwal Sibal hits back

Reacting to the issue, former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal called it a "serious provocation". He advised the Union government to raise the issue of the Turkish occupation of Cyprus and its oppression of the Kurdish people in Syria. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "This is serious provocation. Erdogan is now calling for a resolution of the Kashmir issue based on UN resolutions. How are the Kashmiri his sisters and brothers? Extending his Muslim Brotherhood affiliations to Indian territory."

 

India-Turkey relations

Turkey supplied Pakistan with drones that were used against India in a four-day war-like situation in May, when the two countries attacked each other's military installations. Islamabad reacted to Operation Sindoor, in which India targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India was forced to do it after Pakistan-trained terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam, in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

