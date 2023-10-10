Received an Emergency Alert message on your phones with loud buzzer-like noise? Here's what it means

Earlier on September 15, several Android phone users had received a flash message that said 'Emergency alert: severe' flash.

The Indian government is yet again testing an emergency alert system to inform smartphone users about critical situations, including natural disasters.

On October 10 (Tuesday), several users received a flash message with a distinct beep, stating, "This is a test alert message, please ignore." Sent by the Department of Telecommunication in partnership with the National Disaster Management Authority, this test message aims to evaluate an emergency alert system.

Earlier on September 15, several Android phone users had received a flash message that said 'Emergency alert: severe' flash. There was a loud beep on the phone when the message was received.

This system aims to notify individuals during crucial events like earthquakes, tsunamis, and flash floods. Android users can customize their alert settings in the device's settings menu, offering them more control over information during critical moments.