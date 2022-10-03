Search icon
Rebuked by IAS officer for seeking cheap sanitary pads, Bihar girl bags advertisement offer, sponsor for education

Last week at an event in Patna, 20-year-old raised the issue of easy access to menstrual hygiene products for underprivileged girls and women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

Riya Kumari (Left), IAS officer Harjot Kaur (Right)

Riya Kumari, A Bihar schoolgirl who hogged the limelight for asking for sanitary pad from IAS officer Harjot Kaur, has bagged an advertisement offer from a sanitary pad company. 

Last week, the Indian sanitary pad manufacturer PAN Healthcare Pvt Ltd said it would provide a year-long supply of sanitary pads to Riya. Other than the commercial TV ad, the company will also bear the expenses of Riya’s studies till her graduation. 

“Menstrual hygiene has been considered a taboo subject discussed in hushed voices for generations. This must change. We need many more girls to come forward and boldly demand open discussions about period bleeding. We salute Riya's courage to speak up on this subject on a public platform with confidence. A year's supply of Everteen's neem and safflower sanitary pads is just a small token of our appreciation for her conviction to put an end to the bloody hypocrisy around menstruation that pervades society at large. We will also bear the cost of her education fees through her graduation,” company’s CEO Chirag Pan was quoted by Economic Times as saying. 

Last week at an event in Patna, 20-year-old raised the issue of easy access to menstrual hygiene products for underprivileged girls and women living in sums. 

Earlier people did not discuss it openly, but now we will go door-to-door to make people aware about it and make them understand that period cannot be hidden but it can be removed with sanitary pads.

On the girl’s demand for free sanitary pads to underprivileged girls and women, the woman IAS officer who is the Managing Director of Bihar Mahila Vikas Nigam, said: “Today you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms”.

The event was reported to the National Commission for Women (NCW), who then demanded a written explanation from the IAS officer. 

"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident.Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".

