Trending#

Independence Day 2019

Narendra Modi

Jammu And Kashmir

UNSC

Article 370

  1. Home
  2. India


Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra joins BJP

Earlier on Friday he had said, "I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 am Delhi stands with Modi," he tweeted.


Kapil Mishra

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shashwat Bhandari

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 12:07 PM IST

Kapil Mishra, the disqualified AAP MLA on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital.

Earlier on Friday he had said, "I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 am Delhi stands with Modi," he tweeted.

On August 2, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra, who had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, under the anti-defection law on grounds of defection.

The disqualification of Mishra takes effect retrospectively from January 27, 2019. The Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant now.

The Delhi High Court on August 9 adjourned till September 4 the hearing on Kapil Mishra's plea challenging his disqualification from Delhi Assembly. Justice Vibhu Bakhru directed Mishra to file an affidavit within two weeks on the Delhi Assembly Speaker's version.

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox