Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

On July 31, 2023, a tragic incident aboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train sent shockwaves across the nation. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, armed with a powerful automatic rifle, opened fire, claiming the lives of three innocent passengers and one of his fellow officers. This unfortunate event should serve as a wake-up call for all those concerned with the internal security of our country.

The sight of armed RPF personnel onboard trains has often struck fear in the hearts of passengers, contradicting their intended purpose of providing safety and reassurance. The decision to equip these personnel with automatic rifles followed the harrowing 26/11 attack at CST railway station in Mumbai, where RPF officers were ill-prepared to confront terrorists armed with AK rifles and grenades.

However, it raises pertinent questions: Was a thorough security audit conducted post the 26/11 attack, or subsequent bomb attacks on trains, to justify the arming of RPF personnel? Has the central government explicitly approved the use of such lethal weaponry on trains, and was this debated in the parliament? A mere letter from a minister or official should not be sufficient for the heavy deployment of armed officers on all trains.

Considering the stringent passenger screening protocols in place at railway platforms, the necessity of heavily armed sentries patrolling onboard every train route should be re-evaluated. If an independent security agency recommends armed personnel on trains, a plausible solution could involve segregating them in a dedicated security bogey while continuing the usual patrolling by less heavily armed officers.

Equally vital is assessing the mental well-being and job satisfaction of these armed railway policemen. An independent survey should be immediately conducted to ensure that those entrusted with such dangerous weapons are mentally stable and fit to safeguard the lives of hundreds of unarmed railway passengers.

Comparatively, the police in Western countries typically carry handguns, whereas in India, battlefield weapons like AKs, INSAS, and SLRs are routinely issued. This stark contrast warrants a closer examination of the appropriateness and potential risks of deploying such heavily armed personnel in civilian spaces like trains.

In conclusion, the tragic incident on the Jaipur-Mumbai Express train demands a re-evaluation of the use of armed railway police on trains in India. A comprehensive and transparent approach that involves proper security audits, parliamentary debates, and independent assessments of personnel should guide the way forward. Only then can we strike a balance between ensuring safety and preventing unwarranted fear among our railway passengers.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are of the author, and are not associated with DNA English.