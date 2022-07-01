Reasons to Invest in New Metro City Gujar Khan

New Metro City Gujar Khan is reportedly a TMA-approved housing society developed by BSM developers and located adjacent to the GT Road Gujar Khan. The company is a well-known property developer with a significant reputation in the real estate industry. The New Metro City was launched to offer an affordable yet luxurious residential opportunity. With the inception of the project, the investors are highly confident in investing in this golden investment opportunity in Gujar Khan.

New Metro City in Gujar khan is a flagship project that is highly praised by investors from all around the country. Currently, the project is in its initial phases and offering the highest degree of Return on Investment (ROI).

There are countless options to invest in New Metro City Gujar Khan, as follows:

Reasons to Invest in New Metro City Gujjar Khan:

Following are the top 3 reasons to invest in New Metro City:

1.Developers & Owners:

New Metro City was developed by the BSM Developers PVT LTD that is owned by Mr Bilal Malik Riaz. He is the grandson of Business Tycoon Mr Malik Riaz. Both entities are quite reputable in Pakistan regarding developing world-class projects all over Pakistan. Customer satisfaction is 100% in their projects.

The BSM is highly regarded by the investors due to the development of the Golf City housing society in Gwadar. The success of this project was one of the reasons to launch another real estate project in another part of the country.

The almost 4000 Kanal land area is planned to cover will be extended in the near future. A team of highly qualified professionals are working on the project to accomplish it within the time limit of the deadline.

New Metro City is offering a range of residential plots for investment in different sizes, including:

3 Marla

5 Marla

7 Marla

10 Marla

1 Kanal

New Metro City is offering a range of commercial plots for investment in different sizes, including:

3 Marla

4 Marla

8 Marla

2.Location:

The location of New Metro City is quite prime as it is accessible from several routes around the city. The major access is from GT Road, which passes just right in front of the society. The New Metro City in Gujar Khan is accessible in the following ways:

Located at GT Road Gujar Khan

Approximately 6 min drive away from Sukho Road

Approximately 5 min drive away from Gulyana Road

Approximately 10 min drive away from Gujar Khan-Bewal Road

Approximately 14 min drive away from Mandra-Chakwal Road

The New Metro City location is also prime in a manner that it is surrounded by several nearby landmarks & places, as follows:

Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Gujar Khan

Government College for Women

Punjab College of Commerce

City Palace Banquet Hall

Sarwar Shaheed College

Gujar Khan

3.Payment Plan:

The payment plans of New Metro City are quite affordable with easy instalments. The plots for sale in New Metro City are available for booking at low rates. The less-expensive prices are due to the initial launch phase. With the passage of time, the plot prices will certainly rise, so Tajarat Properties recommends that this is the best time for investment in New Metro City. The expected payment prices of plots are as follows:

The total price of 5 Marla plots ranges from PKR 2.5 million to PKR 3.5 million

The total price of 10 Marla plots ranges from PKR 4.0 million to PKR 6.0 million

The total price of 20 Marla plots ranges from PKR 7.5 million to PKR 10.5 million

Salient Features:

The significant features of New Metro City are as follows:

High ROI

Affordability

Prime Location

Safe Investment

Approved Society

Luxurious lifestyle

Famous Developers

Conclusion:

New Metro City offers a range of reasons to invest in this project for high ROI in the shortest time possible. The features like location, developers, and affordability make it the most sought-after housing society in Pakistan and Gujar Khan. So, Sky Marketing highly recommends that this is the golden opportunity to invest in this society.

