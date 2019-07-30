Real motive of triple talaq bill is destruction of families: Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the "real motive" of triple talaq bill is "destruction of families" even though bill claims to protect the rights of women.

The government on Tuesday moved in Rajya Sabha the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 which seeks to make the practice of instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

"The Bill is for protection of rights on marriage but the real motive is destruction of families," Congress' leader in Rajya Sabha said.

This law is politically motivated, so minorities are occupied in fighting amongst themselves, Azad said.

"Husband and wife will hire lawyers against each other, land will be sold in order to pay lawyers. By the time jail term will be over, they'll be bankrupt. When they will come out of jail they will either commit suicide or become dacoits and thieves, that is the intention of your bill," he said.

As he moved the bill in the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the proposed legislation should be not seen through a political prism or vote bank politics. The bill aims at ensuring gender dignity, justice and equality, he argued.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.

Opposing the bill, NDA ally JD(U) walked out of the house.

The bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday but the biggest challenge for Narendra Modi government is to get it through the upper house of the parliament where the BJP does have the majority.

The Congress had opposed certain provisions of the bill when it was debated in the House of Thursday.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the penal provision ahead of the voting on the bill, saying the Supreme Court never asked the government to introduce penal provisions in its verdict.