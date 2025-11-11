FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Real MASTERMIND of Delhi blast? Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama man spotted inside car minutes before explosion

At least 9 killed in massive attack near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday, suspected to be a suicide bomb blast. The Delhi blast is now being linked to the prior arrest of two doctors from Faridabad terror module.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 10:03 AM IST

Real MASTERMIND of Delhi blast? Dr Umar Mohammad, Pulwama man spotted inside car minutes before explosion
At least 9 killed in massive attack near Delhi's Red Fort area on Monday, suspected to be a suicide bomb blast. The Delhi blast is now being linked to the prior arrest of two doctors from Faridabad terror module.

After the arrest the Police arrested Mohd Salman, the original owner of the Hyundai i20. During interrogation, he revealed that he had sold the vehicle to someone else.

Later Police with the help of Regional Transport Office (RTO) traced the current owner, Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwana resident. The car Hyundai i10, involved in the blast, was purchased by a 34-year-old Pulwama resident on October 29, reports revealed. Mohammad Umar, was employed as a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad, India Today reported.

CCTV video and images have emerged showing the suspect driving the white Hyundai i20 car. According to sources, the car was parked in the parking lot near the fort for over three hours, entering at 3:19 pm and leaving around 6:30 pm. Reports have revealed that  Dr Umar Mohammad stayed inside the car for over three hours, when it was parked. He did not get out of the car even for a second when the car was parked.  Delhi Police sources have said the suspect was alone at the time.

Reports revealed that he triggered the explosion after panicking over the arrest of two of his close associates, Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, both doctors from Jammu and Kashmir who are suspected to be part of the Faridabad terror module.

Arrest of two doctors: 'White collar' terror module

Two doctors Dr Mujammil Shakeel and Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, were nabbed after a joint operation by the police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana along with the Intelligence Bureau (IB). Around 350 kilograms of explosives material and a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from Faridabad. The arms and ammunition were seized from a rented accommodation in Dhauj village on Monday. Initial reports suggested that RDX was recovered in the operation but police later clarified that it was ammonium nitrate.

Dr. Muzammil Shakil, who is reportedly an MBBS graduate and was teaching at Al-Falah University of Dhauj. Earlier, Dr. Adil Ahmad Rather, another accused linked to the same terror network was arrested.

