‘Real-life Singham’: Girl student fights robbers in Gujarat's Surat

Imagine that all your family members are sleeping and suddenly someone holds a knife on your throat. Scary, isn’t it? Well, not so much for this daring girl student from Gujarat’s Surat.

18-year-old Riya Swain was preparing for her exam when she spotted some commotion in the backside of her house at about 1:30 am on March 30. After ignoring the sound for a while, Riya went outside to check.

The first-year college student was shocked to see a man holding a knife in front of her. Even before Riya could process what is happening around her, the armed robber jumped onto the bed, threatening her by putting a knife on her throat.

Speaking to a leading news outlet, Riya said, “Initially I did not pay attention to the noise as there was no electricity in the area. However, a man with a knife came in front of me from the dark. Even before I could make a move, the robber jumped on the bed and put a knife on my throat”.

Like one wasn’t enough, two more robbers entered Riya’s room after. They tried to attack her sister who was sleeping.

In her attempt to escape the robber’s grip, Riya’s hand got cut by the robber’s knife but the brave girl somehow managed to pull her sister near her.

After that Riya started shouting and screaming for help. Hearing her daughter’s worrying voice, Riya’s mother woke up and joined her daughter to help.

Soon after, the robbers realised that the whole family is awake and managed to escape the house. The incident took place at Ram Kabir Society in Chalthan region, which falls under GIDC police station limits. As per reports, the Kadodara GIDC police took at least 18 hours to file a case related to the incident.