'Ready to shed blood...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she won't accept CAA, NRC, UCC at Eid gathering

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet school dropout with Rs 10830 crore net worth, runs Rs 13430 crore company, he's from...

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, past results and more

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Benefits of eating coconut malai

Benefits of vitamin E oil for skin 

Chaitra Navratri 2024: 8 fast-friendly desserts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

Maidaan public review: Viewers say 'give all awards to Ajay Devgn', call Amit Sharma's film 'best football movie'

HomeIndia

India

'Ready to shed blood...': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she won't accept CAA, NRC, UCC at Eid gathering

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government over the misuse of central agencies, the TMC supremo said, "If there is a blast, they (BJP) send NIA to arrest everyone. By arresting everyone, your country will become desolate."

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:47 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she will not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. 

"We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony among all religions. Your safety. Your life. No NRC, no CAA," the West Bengal CM said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government over the misuse of central agencies, the TMC supremo said, "If there is a blast, they (BJP) send NIA to arrest everyone. By arresting everyone, your country will become desolate. We want a beautiful sky for which everyone must stay together. If anyone comes to riot, you should keep quiet, keep your head cool." 

The West Bengal CM also extended her greetings for Eid during her address in Kolkata. "Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month without drinking water," she said.

A post on the official X handle of CM Mamata Banerjee read, "My heartiest greetings to all on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this Eid bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all." 

Meanwhile, several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, also extended their wishes for Eid-al-Fitr.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'I look so stupid...': Virat Kohli opens up on his biggest fear ahead of IPL 2024 MI vs RCB clash

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Group buying Anil Ambani’s Reliance firm for Rs 9650 crore makes another big deal, to acquire…

Maidaan release postponed? Mysore court orders stay on Ajay Devgn-starrer's release following plagiarism allegations

'Marked improvement in situation due to...': PM Modi on Manipur violence

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, thunderstorm, heatwaves alert in these states, check state-wise forecast

This dynasty owned Koh-i-Noor diamond before it went to Mughals and then to British

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement