'Ready to resign...': CM Mamata Banerjee as junior doctors continue protest over Kolkata rape-murder case

CM Mamata Banerjee also said that she is not concerned about her post and only wants justice.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she is 'ready to quit' her post for the sake of justice. Her statement comes as junior doctors continue to protest over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

"I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice, I am only concerned about justice getting served," she said. The TMC chief further said she tried her best to sit with the junior doctors and waited three days.

"I tried my best to sit with the junior doctors. I waited 3 days for them that they should have come and settle their problem. Even when they didn't accept the verdict of the Supreme Court, I waited 3 days with my highest officials, including Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DG and my MoS. I am sorry. I apologize to the people of this country and the world who are supporting them (doctors), please give your support. I don't have any problem. We want justice for the common people. We want justice for the treatment of common people. We want that as per Supreme Court instruction they must join their duty. Though, 3 days passed after the Supreme Court verdict but we are not taking any disciplinary action because sometimes we have to tolerate. It is our duty to tolerate sometimes..."

