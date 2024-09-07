'Ready to contest elections...': AAP MP's SHOCKING remarks amid speculations of tie-up with Congress in Haryana

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak has made a huge remark amid the seat-sharing talks with the Congress party for the upcoming Haryana polls.

As the reports that the tie-up between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is 'unlikely' for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls started doing rounds, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak remarked that the party is ready to contest elections with full strength everywhere, on every seat in the state.

He also added that 'whoever underestimates the party will regret it in future'.

"Whatever information you all have, I also have the same information, Raghav ji (AAP MP Raghav Chadha) briefed you all yesterday. But on behalf of the party, volunteers, and leadership of the party I can say that we are ready to contest elections with full strength everywhere, on every seat. Whoever underestimates us will regret it in the future," Pathak said while addressing mediapersons here in Delhi.

This comes amid the reports that the tie-up between the two parties is 'unlikely' for Haryana elections, given the grand old party's reluctance to leave 10 seats while the AAP was preparing to contest 50 seats in the 90-member legislative assembly.

According to the Congress sources, the party was unwilling to leave more than 3-4 seats for AAP, which did not sit well with Arvind Kejriwal's outfit, as reported by Times of India.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, fielding former Wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency, among others.

Notably, Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress yesterday, i.e., September 6.

The voting in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.