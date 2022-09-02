'Ready to accept death penalty if proven guilty': Abhishek Banerjee on ED action in coal smuggling case

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in the alleged coal pilferage scam for seven hours on Friday, said that he was ready to accept death penalty if proven guilty.

“If allegations against me are proved right then I am ready to accept the death penalty,” Banerjee said after his questioning by the ED.

He also dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put him behind bars if he committed any wrong. Banerjee said he won't cow down to threats and summonses of the central agencies, and vowed to strengthen further movements against the saffron camp soon.

"If needed, I am ready to face questioning 30 times, but will not bow my head before the BJP. I have attacked his (Amit Shah's) son over the national flag issue but that does not mean the ED and CBI can be used to threaten me.

Video footage of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, son of the Union home minister, appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag after India beat Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in Dubai on August 28 has sparked a controversy.

The TMC national general secretary alleged that the country's Home Minister has only one job - "indulge in horse trading of MLAs to topple elected state governments of opposition parties".

Earlier today, the TMC roasted BJP for allegedly "politicising" the central agencies and turning them into its "puppets". The BJP in its turn dismissed the charges as "baseless".

An angry TMC termed the central investigative agencies as "puppets of BJP" and said it is a matter of shame that the country's "hallowed institutions have been taken over" by the saffron party's government at the Centre.

The ED has lodged a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, based on a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Limited mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol in West Bengal.

The ED had claimed that the 34-year-old TMC parliamentarian was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. He has denied all charges.