Reading Hanuman Chalisa, banning loudspeakers won't solve Kashmiri Pandits' issue, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa or switching off loudspeakers will not solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits. Raut also said that the Centre must take tough decisions to end the "atmosphere of instability" in the Union Territory.

Raut's remarks came a day after a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhatt was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The incident attracted condemnation from the J-K Governor and the BJP leaders who have alleged Pakistan's hand behind the targeted killing.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "Don't raise fingers at Pakistan time and again, what are we doing for the Kashmiri Pandits? Even after the revocation of Article 370, they are not safe and are not able to return to the Valley. Now the common people are not safe, it has no more remained limited to the Pandits," he said.

"The atmosphere of instability that has been created in Kashmir once again will have to be finished by taking harsh decisions. Issues like Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers will solve the issue of neither Kashmiri pandits nor Kashmir," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah "emotional on the issue of Kashmiri pandits", Raut said that the Union Home Minister needs to think about their killings "very seriously".

"The Kashmiri Pandit was a government employee. It is happening time and again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are very emotional about Kashmiri pandits. There were talks about their return to the Valley. Don't know how many of them returned in seven years. But the ones who were already there are not being allowed to live and they are being killed. The Home Minister needs to think about it very seriously. The killing of the young Kashmiri Pandit is painful," he said.

Earlier today, the last rites of Rahul Bhatt were performed at J-K's Bantalab. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa were present at the cremation ground for the last rites. On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the "barbaric killing".