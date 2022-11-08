‘Read order on social media’: Congress cries foul after court blocks Twitter accounts of party, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra (File photo)

After a recent copyright case in Karnataka court which led to the Twitter accounts of Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra being blocked, the Congress party has called the court order “adverse” saying that they are willing to pursue the matter legally further.

The Twitter accounts associated with the Congress party were blocked in view of a copyright violation, where the Congress party used the songs from the movie KGF-2 at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was filed against three Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, by M Naveen Kumar, who manages the company MRT Music. The complaint was filed against Gandhi for using music from KGF 2 when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was moving from Karnataka to Telangana.

Crying foul over the court proceedings, the Congress party tweeted that they got to know about the order for blocking the Twitter handles through social media, and they were not present at court nor were they provided with a copy of the order.

The Congress party took to social media and said, “We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC and BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal.”

The FIR regarding the copyright issue was filed against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate at Yeshwanthpur Police Station. The music firm had presented a CD in court which showed the original version of the soundtrack compared with the "illegally synchronised" version.

The court decided to block the Twitter handles of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra temporarily saying that the move by the party could do “irreparable damage” and promote piracy in the music industry.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra – led by Rahul Gandhi – is set to cover over 3,500 across multiple cities across the country, beginning from Kanyakumari and ending in Srinagar.

