Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

‘Read order on social media’: Congress cries foul after court blocks Twitter accounts of party, Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Twitter accounts of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra have been blocked temporarily in view of a copyright issue in court.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

‘Read order on social media’: Congress cries foul after court blocks Twitter accounts of party, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra (File photo)

After a recent copyright case in Karnataka court which led to the Twitter accounts of Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra being blocked, the Congress party has called the court order “adverse” saying that they are willing to pursue the matter legally further.

The Twitter accounts associated with the Congress party were blocked in view of a copyright violation, where the Congress party used the songs from the movie KGF-2 at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint was filed against three Congress members, including Rahul Gandhi, by M Naveen Kumar, who manages the company MRT Music. The complaint was filed against Gandhi for using music from KGF 2 when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was moving from Karnataka to Telangana.

Crying foul over the court proceedings, the Congress party tweeted that they got to know about the order for blocking the Twitter handles through social media, and they were not present at court nor were they provided with a copy of the order.

 

 

The Congress party took to social media and said, “We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC and BJY SM handles. We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal.”

The FIR regarding the copyright issue was filed against Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate at Yeshwanthpur Police Station. The music firm had presented a CD in court which showed the original version of the soundtrack compared with the "illegally synchronised" version.

The court decided to block the Twitter handles of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra temporarily saying that the move by the party could do “irreparable damage” and promote piracy in the music industry.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra – led by Rahul Gandhi – is set to cover over 3,500 across multiple cities across the country, beginning from Kanyakumari and ending in Srinagar.

READ | MCD elections 2022: Prestige war between AAP and BJP set to be most bitterly fought, existential battle for Congress

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Who is Sultan of Brunei, now longest-serving living monarch following British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's death
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
Excellent benefits of sugarcane juice for good health
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.