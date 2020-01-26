'Read it when you get time from dividing the nation': Congress sends copy of Constitution to PM Modi on Republic Day

The amended citizenship act, Congress alleged, grossly violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India

The Congress on Sunday sent a copy of the Constitution of India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking a dig at him at the same time. The grand old party took to Twitter to post a sarcastic jibe at the Prime Minister, urging him to read the Consitution when he gets time off from 'dividing the country'.

The Indian National Congress posted from its official handle on Twitter, "Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress." To this post was a photo attached which showed an Amazon order invoice for a copy of 'The Constitution of India' (priced at Rs 170, no less), with the Billing Address at E Block, Central Secretariat, where the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is situated.

After this, Congress posted several other tweets, elaborating on its stunt and alleging the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of subverting the Constitution. The amended citizenship act, Congress explained, grossly violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India and therefore the party assumedly took the responsibility of sending the copy to the PMO. Under Article 14 of the Constitution, all persons, no matter the creed, caste or gender, are guaranteed equality before the law.

"It is this article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act," the party said.

The Congress also tweeted videos of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading the Preamble of the Constitution at a protest gathering held recently at Rajghat.