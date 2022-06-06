'Reach out to people, strengthen grassroots': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to new cabinet ministers

File photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked his newly inducted Ministers into the Cabinet to `Tour’ more and reach out to a maximum number of people with a view to "strengthen the grassroots further".

Patnaik convened a meeting soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers after the entire cabinet ministers resigned from their respective positions on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister added one more `T’ to the ‘mantra’ of 5 Ts which include Team Work, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit with `Tour` being the latest addition.

Sharing a picture of all the new Cabinet Ministers on his Twitter Patnaik said "The only way to lead the people is to serve the people." Patnaik asked his Ministers to work for the benefit of the people, visit every district, block and gram panchayat and spend more time with the people and make efforts to fulfil all the promises.

A total of 21 ministers (13 Cabinet and 8 Minister of State - Independent charge) took oath in Naveen Patnaik Cabinet on Sunday, out of which five are women ministers. The reshuffle has been done to give an opportunity to new faces and introduce a combination of young and experienced leaders from BJD into the cabinet ahead of the 2024 general and assembly elections.

Five women MLAs were inducted in the council of ministers, including three as Cabinet Ministers. In the last cabinet, only two women were part of the council of ministers. The newly-inducted women cabinet ministers are Pramila Mallik, Usha Devi and Tukuni Sahu.

Jagannath Saraka, Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Prafulla Kumar Mallik, Pratap Keshari Deb and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak are among Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs who took oath as new cabinet ministers. Further, Pradip Kumar Amat, Naba Kisore Das, Ashok Chandra Panda and Rajendra Dholakia were also administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ganeshi Lal at the ceremony.

The MLAs who were inducted as Minister of State (Independent charge) include Samir Ranjan Dash, Aswini Kumar Patra, Pritiranjan Gharai, Srikanta Sahu, Tusharkanti Behera, Rohit Pujari, Rita Sahu and Basanti Hembram.

Some of the ministers who have performed well in their respective offices and still dropped from the cabinet are likely to get important responsibilities in the party organization in view of the next election, according to sources.

The Naveen Patnaik government has completed three years of its fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Odisha on May 29. All Advisors/Chairpersons of 23 different departments/Corporations/ Boards etc shall cease to be in office with effect from June 5 (Sunday), Planning and Convergence Department has issued an official notification, after the order passed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, read order by the state government.