RBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board commerce result declared, 94.49% students clear exam

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Monday released the results for class 12 commerce students. Concerned candidates can check the results on the board's official website-rajresults.nic.in.

The result of over 36,000 students was released by RBSE chief DP Jaroli at board campus in Ajmer. 94.49% students have passed the exam which is better than previous years' results. Like the science stream, girls have again faired better than boys. While 96.96% of girls passed the exam, the boys' passing percentage os 93.18%.

Out of total 34,079 passed students, 21,049 students have passed with first division, 11,621 with second division while 1,315 have passed with the third division. A total of 36,551 students appeared for the exam.

The result is available at websites rajresults.nic.in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Here is how you can check RBSE class 12 commerce results:

Step 1: Visit the official website-rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link-'Senior Secondary (Commerce)-2020 Result.'

Step 3: Enter your roll number.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had released the results for class 12 science board examination. Now only students if arts stream are waiting for the result.

A total of 2.39 lakh students appeared for the class 12th board exam in Rajasthan.