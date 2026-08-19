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RBI wants loan rates to reset every 3 months: How will it impact your EMI from 2027? Check details here

RBI proposes floating-rate loans reset every 3 months from April 2027. EMIs may change faster on rate cuts and hikes. Fixed loans not impacted.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

RBI wants loan rates to reset every 3 months: How will it impact your EMI from 2027? Check details here
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The RBI has proposed that floating-rate loans reset interest rates every 3 months rather than waiting up to a year. If approved, your home loan EMI could change faster from April 1, 2027. Fixed-rate personal and auto loans will not be impacted. The proposal is still a draft and is open to comments until September 11, 2026.

What is the RBI proposal?

The majority of floating-rate loans should reset at least once every three months, according to the Reserve Bank of India. This covers bank-provided MSME loans, personal loans, and house loans with variable rates. Some lenders currently only change rates once a year. RBI rate reductions or increases will reach borrowers more quickly as a result of faster resets.

This could result in lower EMIs for house loans tied to repos when interest rates drop. However, it also implies that when rates rise, EMIs may increase sooner. The regulations are not yet in effect. They will go into effect on April 1, 2027, if they are finalised.

How it affects your EMI and existing loans

Loans with floating rates involve a benchmark and a spread, such as a 6% benchmark plus a 2% spread for an 8% interest rate. A three-month reset allows quicker adjustment to changes in the benchmark, potentially reducing EMI or enabling earlier loan closure.

Also read: Bihar: 36 students hospitalised after eating Mid-Day meal mixed with detergent powder, probe underway

Current borrowers can switch to a new framework by April 1, 2029, with RBI's approval, without fees or interest rate increases. Fixed-rate personal and vehicle loans remain unchanged, while banks must use an external benchmark for new floating-rate personal and MSME loans to enhance transparency.

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