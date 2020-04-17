RBI's measures will enhance liquidity, credit supply, help small businesses and farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to his official Twitter handle to praise the steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in combatting the financial impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, that is spreading like wildfire across the country, highlighting that the RBI's measures will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply.

The Prime Minister also said that the measures would help small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor.

"Today’s announcements by the RBI will greatly enhance liquidity and improve credit supply. These steps would help our small businesses, MSMEs, farmers and the poor. It will also help all states by increasing WMA limits," Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter, shortly after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed the media on this day.

Several other leaders of the ruling party, too, hailed the RBI's measures and called them essential and in line with the Prime Minister's vision in ensuring people-friendly policies that boost businesses.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Narendra Modi-led central government is "leaving no stone unturned" in India's fight against COVID-19. "Modi government is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19, ensuring a minimum disruption in people’s lives while planning for a strong and stable India in the days ahead. Steps were taken by RBI today to boost the Indian economy to further reinforce PM Modi's vision," said the Home Minister.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda said, "Today's announcement by RBI is in line with the vision of PM to take steps which are business and people-friendly. RBI already took some steps on 27th March. These steps will go a long way to help PM Modi's effort to keep the economy strong during and after the pandemic."

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, on Friday addressed the media in New Delhi regarding some of the key financial decisions in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in India. He said that India's economy will make a sharp turnaround in 2021-22. For the current financial year 2020-21, Das said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a sizable reshaped recovery, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround and resume its pre-COVID-19 state, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4% in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India climbed to 13,387 on Friday with the death toll reaching 437. The 13,387 total coronavirus-positive cases in India include 11,201 active cases, 1,749 cured, discharged, or migrated patients and 437 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 1,007 new cases and 23 deaths were reported.

However, a silver lining in these statistics is that the rate of recovery is increasing in India. In the last 24 hours, 260 have recovered, which is the highest in India so far. A day earlier, the Health Ministry has informed that 325 districts in India have no cases of COVID19. It also said that an action plan has been prepared to strengthen ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 clusters.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that 2,90,401 people have been tested to date, out of which 30,043 (26,331 tests done at ICMR's 176 labs & 3,712 tests at 78 private labs) were tested yesterday.

The organisation also informed that the rapid antibody test is not conducted for early diagnosis, it is used for surveillance purposes.