Following a string of online bomb threats in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received a bomb threat via email, second such incident in a month for the Central Bank.

On December 12 (Thursday), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a bomb threat via email, marking the second such incident in a month. The email, written in Russian, was directed to the RBI's official website.



In response, the police have filed a case against the unidentified sender at the Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station in Mumbai. Authorities are actively investigating the situation to locate the individual responsible for this threat.



This incident follows a similar occurrence on November 16, when a bomb threat was reported through the RBI’s customer care number. During that call, the caller, who claimed to be the "CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba," reportedly sang a song before issuing the threat.



The Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group had carried out the 2008 Mumbai attacks, one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country.



The latest incident occurs at a time when the country continues to witness several hoax threat calls, primarily targeting airlines and schools.



On Friday, six schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email. The police were following the usual standard operating procedure (SOP) of undertaking detailed checks, said officials.



Delhi Police said in a statement: "We are following the usual SOP of undertaking detailed checks wherever such mails are received."



The email also included the dates on which these schools may face a bomb blast, "December 13-14 these both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast."



"Reply to this email for our demands, otherwise, the bombs will be detonated," warned the mail.



On December 11, over 40 schools in Delhi were targeted with emails demanding a ransom. The emails claimed multiple bombs were planted in school buildings. In all the cases, no explosives were found, but the threats caused significant disruption.

With IANS inputs