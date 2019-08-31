RBI Junior Engineer Exam: Scorecard released, check @rbi.org.in.

The exam was conducted in February and the result was announced on July 12, 2019.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the scorecards of candidates in the Junior Engineer Exam. Candidates can check their scorecards on the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in

The exam was conducted in February and the result was announced on July 12, 2019.

Steps to check the scorecard for RBI Junior Engineer Exam:

Step 1. Visit the official website- opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2. In the Results section, click on the link- 'Marksheet of candidates for the recruitment of Junior Engineer(Civil/Electrical)-2018.

Step 3. Enter Registration no.

Step 4. Enter the password.

Step 5. Enter the Captcha.

Step 6. Click on Login.

Step 7. The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

The exam was conducted to recruit 15 Junior Civil Engineers and 9 Junior Electrical Engineer.

The final selection of the candidates was based on their performance in Online test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Bio-metric verification.

RBI invited applications for Junior Engineers from February 7, 2019, to February 30, 2019.