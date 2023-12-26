RBI, HDFC, ICICI banks receive bomb threats, sender demands resignation of FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The mail said 11 bombs have been planted at 11 locations in Mumbai including RBI offices, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank and the blast would take place at 1:30 pm.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday received a bomb threat letter claiming that 11 bombs had been installed in 11 different locations throughout Mumbai. The email demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, alleging their involvement in the "biggest scam of India."

“We have planted 11 different bombs in different locations of Mumbai. the RBI along with private sector banks have executed the biggest scam in India. The scam involves RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some of the top finance officials and some renowned ministers of India. We have sufficient proof for the same, ” the mail read, as seen by CNN-News18.

The mail further mentioned three locations where the bomb was planted –

RBI New Central Office building fort HDFC house Churchgate ICICI Bank towers BKC

We demand that both, the RBI Governor and the Finance Minister immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with full disclosure of the scam. We also demand that the government give both and all those who are involved in the scam the punishment they deserve. If our demands are not met before 1:30 pm, all the 11 bombs will blast one by one,” the mail further read.

The Mumbai police sprung into action and searched every area thoroughly. Nothing suspicious was found in the search. At the MRA Marg police station, a formal complaint has been filed regarding the case in accordance with IPC sections 505 (1) (b), 505 (2), and 506 (2).