Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das paid his final respects to the late industrial icon Ratan Tata on Thursday. In a heartfelt message shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Das honored Tata's immense contributions to India’s economy and his role in shaping the nation's industries.



He expressed, “Honored to have paid my respects to the mortal remains of Shri Ratan Tata. A true visionary and strong advocate of ethics in corporate governance. He served on the RBI central board for over 12 years. When the economic history of modern India is written, even one volume wouldn’t be enough to capture his monumental achievements. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”



Governor Das, who also chaired Tata Group’s Titan from 2006 to 2008 under nomination by the Tamil Nadu Government, reflected on his connection with the group during his tenure.



Meanwhile, regarding Tata Group, speculation around a potential Tata Sons IPO has been circulating. Despite this, Tata Sons has dismissed any plans for an initial public offering, even though the SP Group, a shareholder, has requested a listing. Furthermore, Tata Sons is awaiting approval from the RBI to relinquish its status as a non-banking financial company (NBFC) and continue operations as an unregistered core investment company (CIC), according to a report by Business Standard.