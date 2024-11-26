On Tuesday, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been admitted to a corporate hospital here after he experienced 'acidity', a source said on Tuesday. He was being monitored, the source said without divulging details.

A Reserve Bank of India spokesperson said, "Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation." "He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2-3 hours. There is no cause for concern", an RBI spokesperson said.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for more updates

