RAW NTR- NGO based on the ideals of NT Rama Rao is feeding the poor amid the pandemic

It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the coronavirus has been one of the worst things to happen to humanity in modern times. Many people lost their lives, jobs, and many, especially those from the already marginalized communities were rendered homeless and helpless. But, as they say, every cloud has a silver lining, we saw a plethora of hope in these testing times. Many individuals, NGOs, and civil societies stepped up to help their fellow citizens survive the pandemic. It was a collective effort, and they did it as if it were their duty. One NGO based out of Telangana that has taken up the cause of feeding poor and marginalized people is RAW NTR (NTR Helping hands) that prides itself on being an organization that follows the ideology of NT Rama Rao. NT Rama Rao, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, and one of the most popular actors in the Southern belt of India, always believed in the principle of ‘Service to mankind’. This NGO strives to follow in his footsteps and create a better and more equitable world for each and every human being.

RAW NTR officially registered on November 23, 2020. The organization has been functioning since January 2021. They started the 365 Days Food Donation Program across Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) and also few areas in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Under this program, the RAW NTR volunteers and team members will deliver breakfast/meals/groceries/fruits to orphanages, homeless people, old age homes, shelters, and blind schools, and other places that house the vulnerable population across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The biggest factor in any team’s success is good coordination. Keeping that in mind, the RAW NTR team has more than a 100 WhatsApp groups in which they discuss the most urgent needs and plan their work accordingly. They want to ensure that no one remains untouched. Whether you want blood, or food, or anything that requires urgent attention, these volunteers will connect you to the right channel through their WhatsApp groups. They have a WhatsApp group for the team to coordinate within themselves. Their program- Helping Hands- has already started since the 13th of June 2021. If any good Samaritan is interested in being a part of this noble initiative, they can register on the website and fill out a form with all the necessary details. The form is available under the ‘Become a volunteer’ section of the website. The registration is free for everyone.

In the form you will be asked to mention in what capacity you can and want to volunteer. RAW NTR believes that no contribution is big or small if it is done with pure intent and pure heart. Some people volunteer by giving monetary aid or aid in kind. Some volunteer by giving blood. Some by handling the groundwork for the NGO. Your data will be collected by the RAW NTR backend team and whenever a need arises, they will get in touch with you.

Since they have undertaken a mammoth task, you can be assured that once you fill up the form you will be contacted by the team. They are in constant need of helping hands and resources and if you are a good Samaritan who wishes to contribute in whatever way they can, they would be more than happy to get in touch with you.

Their website has been live since 1st July 2021. It can be accessed here (https://rawntr.com/). Their aim is to reach as many people as possible and help as many needy people as they can. The website says “The Words That Can Inspire Millions & We Are One Of Those”, and yes that’s true that their words and actions are inspiring hundreds of people around them. They have taken it upon themselves to ensure that no one sleeps hungry, and everyone has access to help whenever they need.

