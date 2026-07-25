Ravneet Singh Bittu resigns as Union Minister; President Murmu accepts resignation with immediate effect

Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with the President accepting his resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ravneet Singh Bittu has resigned as Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, with his resignation taking effect immediately.

The President of India has accepted the resignation on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Article 75(2) of the Constitution.

President Droupadi Murmu, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Ravneet Singh from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the constitution of India. pic.twitter.com/xsKiop9LXz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026

Bittu's Rajya Sabha Tenure Ended In June

The Punjab BJP leader's term as a Rajya Sabha member ended in June. He had been serving as a Union Minister of State in the Narendra Modi-led government. Reports suggest that Bittu may now contest the Punjab Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held next year.

The BJP leader has also been actively working to strengthen the party's organisation in Punjab as the BJP prepares to take on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state.