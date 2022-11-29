Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Ravindra Jadeja, campaigning for wife Rivaba, meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat Elections 2022

Ravindra Jadeja met with Narendra Modi while campaigning for Rivaba Jadeja in the Gujarat Elections 2022.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja, campaigning for wife Rivaba, meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat Elections 2022
Image: Twitter

Politics takes priority in everyone’s life even if you’re a celebrated cricketer. And it becomes even more important when your wife is contesting the Assembly Elections.

We are talking about ace India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who is campaigning for his wife Rivaba Jadeja for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022. She is contesting from the Jamnagar (North) constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. She joined the political outfit in 2019. She is fighting against Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja and Aam Aadmi Party’s Karsan Karmur. BJP has decided to not field the sitting MLA from the seat once again.

The Gujarat Elections 2022 has become a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. In various surveys, political pundits are giving the BJP an edge but they are also predicting a good show by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Recently, the AAP performed well in Punjab and formed the government with a clear-cut majority. The party is also up against the BJP in soon to take place MCD elections in Delhi.

Different party leaders are campaigning fiercely in the state before the first phase of voting on December 1. Rivaba Jadeja’s seat will go to the polls in the first phase. The second phase of the elections will commence on December 5, and the counting will take place on December 8.

With PM Modi campaigning for Rivaba, the Jadeja family would be hoping for a good show.

READ | Kashmir Files row explained: What exactly Nadav Lapid said about Vivek Agnihotri film?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.