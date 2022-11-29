Ravindra Jadeja, campaigning for wife Rivaba, meets PM Narendra Modi ahead of Gujarat Elections 2022

Image: Twitter

Politics takes priority in everyone’s life even if you’re a celebrated cricketer. And it becomes even more important when your wife is contesting the Assembly Elections.

We are talking about ace India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja who is campaigning for his wife Rivaba Jadeja for the upcoming Gujarat Elections 2022. She is contesting from the Jamnagar (North) constituency on the Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. She joined the political outfit in 2019. She is fighting against Congress’ Bipendrasinh Jadeja and Aam Aadmi Party’s Karsan Karmur. BJP has decided to not field the sitting MLA from the seat once again.

The Gujarat Elections 2022 has become a triangular fight between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. In various surveys, political pundits are giving the BJP an edge but they are also predicting a good show by Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

Recently, the AAP performed well in Punjab and formed the government with a clear-cut majority. The party is also up against the BJP in soon to take place MCD elections in Delhi.

Different party leaders are campaigning fiercely in the state before the first phase of voting on December 1. Rivaba Jadeja’s seat will go to the polls in the first phase. The second phase of the elections will commence on December 5, and the counting will take place on December 8.

With PM Modi campaigning for Rivaba, the Jadeja family would be hoping for a good show.

