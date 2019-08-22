Ravidas Mandir Demolition: Delhi Assembly passes resolution asking AAP govt to rebuild temple if Centre allots same land

A day after thousands of Dalits hit streets against the demolition of 'Ravidas Mandir' in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution asking the Arvind Kejriwal government to reconstruct the temple if the Centre allots the same land.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had demolished the temple in Delhi's Tughlakabad area on August 10 on the orders of the Supreme Court. Dalits from various parts of the country on Wednesday held a massive protest against the demolition.

The assembly resolution said that the Centre has badly mishandled the issue by not supporting Dalits in the court which led to "unjustified and unfortunate" demolition.

"This House further resolves to convey the sentiments of millions of people to the Central Government and demands that the Centre must immediately bring an Ordinance to allot the said land for Ravidas Mandir," the text of the resolution read.

"This House also resolves that the Government of NCT of Delhi should construct a magnificent Ravidas Mandir at the same site after the Centre allots the land," it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dalits from across the country gathered in the national capital to protest against the demolition of the temple that many claim was a few hundred years old.

A clash had also broken out between police and protesters in Govindpuri area late on Wednesday night following which Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested early on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday against the demolition. The AAP has accused the BJP of the demolishing the temple and added that the Centre had not taken any measures to solve the ongoing issue.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel has criticised the AAP for allegedly politicising the issue.

"I have proposed that the temple be built at an alternative place after the approval of the Supreme Court. If they agree, we will take the matter up with the DDA," he said on Wednesday.