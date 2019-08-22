Ravidas Mandir Demolition: Chandrashekhar Azad, others sent to 14-day judicial custody after clash with police

Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and 95 others who were arrested by Delhi Police earlier on Thursday have been sent 14-day judicial custody.

Thousands of Dalits had hit the streets against the demolition of 'Ravidas Mandir' in the national capital on Wednesday. It was during the protests that a clash between the members of the Bhim Army and Police took place late on Wednesday evening.

"People protesting over Ravidas temple demolition issue clashed with policemen today evening. Some policemen sustained injuries in the incident. Some protesters have been detained and being verified," said DCP South East, Chinmoy Biswal.

"Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Azad also among those detained," Biswal added.

They were later arrested and produced before a court which sent them to 14-day judicial custody.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, on August 10, demolished the centuries-old Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad after a Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution asking the Arvind Kejriwal government to reconstruct the temple if the Centre allots the same land.

The assembly resolution said that the Centre has badly mishandled the issue by not supporting Dalits in the court which led to "unjustified and unfortunate" demolition.

"This House further resolves to convey the sentiments of millions of people to the Central Government and demands that the Centre must immediately bring an Ordinance to allot the said land for Ravidas Mandir," the text of the resolution read.

"This House also resolves that the Government of NCT of Delhi should construct a magnificent Ravidas Mandir at the same site after the Centre allots the land," it further said.