Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's 'political bias'

Headlines

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Haryana violence: Culprits identified and apprehended, no mastermind found, says Nuh SP

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Health benefits of pista

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

9 Indian actors who own vanity vans worth over Rs 2 crore 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

HomeIndia

India

Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's 'political bias'

In a strongly worded letter, the minister detailed instances of bias by Facebook India against BJP and the right-wing in general. "As a transnational digital platform, Facebook must not only be fair, but also visibly seen to be so, to users of diverse beliefs and ideologies.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Information  and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked social media giant Facebook to put in place country-specific community guidelines. In a letter written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, RS Prasad, who also happens to be the Law and Justice Minister, said that Facebook Community Guidelines must acknowledge Indian ethos. He underlined the religious, social, cultural and linguistic diversity of India, in the letter. 

The Minister also raised his concern about the third-party fact checkers hired the social media platform. "A Major issue with Facebook is the outsourcing of fact-checking to third paty fact-checker. How can Facebook absolve itself of its responsibility to protect users from misinformation and instead out-source this to shady organizations with no credibility, " Prasad wrote. 

"We have seen in India that right from the assessors for on-boarding fact-checkers to the fact-checkers themselves, harbour publicly expressed political biases. Regularly vigilant volunteers on social media have to fact-check the fact-checkers! Even after on-boarding many fact-checkers, lot of misinformation related to COVID-19 and its aftermath went un-checked," the minister added.

Prasad wrote to Zuckerberg after media reports stoked a controversy on the India team of the social media giant's "political predisposition". Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hit Facebook by tagging a recent media report on how questions were raised by Facebook employees on its India team's neutrality after an executive posted internal messages allegedly favouring the BJP.

In a strongly worded letter, the minister detailed instances of bias by Facebook India against BJP and the right-wing in general. "As a transnational digital platform, Facebook must not only be fair, but also visibly seen to be so, to users of diverse beliefs and ideologies.

"Individuals working in any organisation may have their likes and dislikes but that must not have any bearing on the public policies and performance of the organisation," Prasad wrote.

The letter came after the Congress attacked the Centre citing a media report claiming that Facebook executive Ankhi Das expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2014 general election results.
Prasad also expressed concern over the fact that "Facebook employees are on record abusing the Prime Minister and senior Cabinet ministers of India while still working in Facebook India and managing important positions."
Prasad' letter to Zuckerberg took a dig at Sonia-Rahul saying "defeated elements are trying to use Facebook to undermine India’s democratic process."

Talking about how Facebook India is dominated by people from Congress background, the Union minister wrote, "It seems from credible media reports that Facebook India team, right from the India Managing Director to other senior officials, is dominated by people who belong to a particular political belief. After having lost all democratic legitimacy, they are trying to discredit India's democratic process by dominating the decision-making apparatus of important social media platforms."

"The spate of recent anonymous, source-based reports is nothing but an internal power struggle within your company for an ideological hegemony," he wrote talking about the latest controversy.

"International media have fully exposed Facebook's and WhatsApp's brazen assault on India's democracy and social harmony," Gandhi said on Tuesday. "No one, let alone a foreign company, can be allowed to interfere in our nation's affairs. They must be investigated immediately and when found guilty, punished," Gandhi tweeted.

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, is also owned by Facebook.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

Why were privilege notices admitted against Raghav Chadha and Derek O’Brien? Explained

Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma says Hollywood's action stars fail before Sunny Deol, says 'inke superhero costume le le toh...'

Viral video: Woman gets bitten in face while trying to kiss massive snake, watch

Ranveer Singh reveals reaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE