Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Antisemitism on rise in UK? Two killed in mass stabbing in Manchester on Yom Kippur, King Charles says...
THIS is Asia's richest village, located in India, where every household has a millionaire with Rs 500000000000 in bank deposits, it is...
Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bareilly amid 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, security beefed up
Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Brett Lee in historic record during IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's BIG statement against Trump's tariffs: 'Universe wants India to...'
Israel alleges Hamas’ ‘direct involvement’ with Gaza Flotila, says, ‘organisation operates...’
Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH
Is Pakistan 'banana republic' with a nuclear bomb and an army commanded by a 'jihadi general'? Ex-RAW chief Vikram Sood says...
Kumar Sanu takes BIG step against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya, slaps...: 'For over 40 years...'
INDIA
Ravan Dahan, the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran, is also performed during the Pradosh period in the evening.
Ravan Dahan 2025 timings: Dussehra 2025 is being celebrated on Thursday, October 2, with much fervour and pomp. Also known as Vijayadashami, the day marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Shastra Puja also takes place on this day. Ravan Dahan, the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran, is also performed during the Pradosh period in the evening.
Dashami Tithi started on October 1 at 7:01 pm and concluded on October 2 at 7:10 pm, according to Panchang. The muhurat timing for Ravan Dahan is between 6:03 PM and 7:10 PM on October 2.
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Delhi: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Noida: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Gurgaon: 6:05 pm- 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Ayodhya: 5:46 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Lucknow: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Mumbai: 6:26 pm – 7:10 pm
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Dehradun: 6:02 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Mysore: 6:06 PM – 7:11 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Patna: 5:36 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Chandigarh: 6:10 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Ranchi: 6:39 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Pune: 6:22 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Kolkata: 5:23 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Jaipur: 6:16 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Jammu: 6:14 PM – 7:10 PM