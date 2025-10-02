Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Ravan Dahan, the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran, is also performed during the Pradosh period in the evening.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 05:40 PM IST

Ravan Dahan 2025 timings: Dussehra 2025 is being celebrated on Thursday, October 2, with much fervour and pomp. Also known as Vijayadashami, the day marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. Shastra Puja also takes place on this day. Ravan Dahan, the burning of effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhakaran, is also performed during the Pradosh period in the evening.

What are the Ravan Dahan timings 2025?

Dashami Tithi started on October 1 at 7:01 pm and concluded on October 2 at 7:10 pm, according to Panchang. The muhurat timing for Ravan Dahan is between 6:03 PM and 7:10 PM on October 2.

Ravan Dahan timings in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and major cities

Ravan Dahan 2025 time Delhi: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Noida: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Gurgaon: 6:05 pm- 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Ayodhya: 5:46 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Lucknow: 6:05 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 timings in Mumbai: 6:26 pm – 7:10 pm
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Dehradun: 6:02 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Mysore: 6:06 PM – 7:11 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Patna: 5:36 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Chandigarh: 6:10 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Ranchi: 6:39 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Pune: 6:22 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Kolkata: 5:23 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Jaipur: 6:16 PM – 7:10 PM
Ravan Dahan 2025 time Jammu: 6:14 PM – 7:10 PM

READ | Viral Video: Drunk men in Bhopal burn Ravan effigy on Dussehra morning, WATCH

 

 

