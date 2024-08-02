Twitter
India

Rau's IAS announces to give Rs 50 lakh to families to the deceased students but on one condition

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

The offer from Rau IAS comes as a double-edged sword
Rau IAS Coaching has stepped forward with a significant announcement aimed at supporting the grieving families. However, there's a condition that might complicate this goodwill gesture.

Rau IAS has pledged to provide 50 lakh rupees to the families of the deceased students. According to Mohit Saraf, the lawyer representing Rau IAS, an initial amount of 25 lakhs will be disbursed immediately. The remaining 25 lakhs, however, will only be given once the CEO of the coaching institute, Abhishek, is released from jail.

Saraf explained the reasoning behind this conditional offer, stating that the coaching institute currently lacks the full amount. The release of CEO Abhishek is crucial for securing the remaining funds, which will be provided within the next six months.

Addressing the media, Saraf expressed deep sympathy for the families who lost their children, acknowledging their pain and suffering. He also highlighted the broader impact of the students' protests, which have disrupted the operations of the coaching institute. With the CEO in jail and the institute’s activities halted, even the employees have been left without salaries.

 

Alongside Rau IAS, other institutions such as Vajiram and Next IAS have also pledged 10 lakh rupees each to support the families of the deceased students.

The tragedy in Rajendra Nagar has sparked significant unrest among the student community, leading to widespread protests. In response, the administration has taken strict action, sealing several coaching institutes in the area. Despite these measures, the protests continue, driven by the students' demand for justice and accountability.

The offer from Rau IAS comes as a double-edged sword—providing much-needed financial support to the affected families but also hinging on the contentious issue of the CEO's release. As the situation unfolds, the affected families and the broader community watch closely, hoping for a resolution that addresses both justice and compassion.

