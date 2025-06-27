Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in Mangala Aarti at the historic Shri Temple in Jamalpur, Ahmedabad on the occasion.

As the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced today, a large crowd has assembled in Puri to witness the divine glimpse of Mahaprabhu atop the chariot in Puri, Odisha. Preparations for the elaborate celebration and security arrangements have been put in place for the Yatra. Beginning the annual festival on a spiritual note, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a Gujarat visit, took part in Mangala Aarti at the historic Shri Temple in Jamalpur, Ahmedabad. He described the festival as a "unique confluence of faith and devotion".

In a post on X, Shah highlighted the significance of the Rath Yatra, stating that it embodies the essence of moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage."Hail Jagannath! Heartfelt greetings to all on the sacred festival of Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra. The Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Ji is a unique confluence of faith and devotion, which teaches us that moving forward while cherishing devotion, culture, and heritage is at the core of our being. I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Veer Balabhadra, and Mata Subhadra for the welfare and progress of all," Shah posted on X.