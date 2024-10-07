Ratan Tata rushed to hospital, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy

Ratan Naval Tata, a well-known philanthropist and the former chairman of Tata Sons, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. As per our sources, Ratan Tata was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition at around 12.30-1 am. His blood pressure had drastically fallen. The 86-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons was brought in critical condition and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. His condition is being closely monitored.

(This is a breaking story, further details are awaited)